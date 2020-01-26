Northern Colorado sends Idaho to 4th straight loss, 74-53

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Jonah Radebaugh recorded 12 points and 13 assists to carry Northern Colorado to a 74-53 win over Idaho on Saturday.

Trent Harris had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Colorado (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 11 points. Matt Johnson had 10 points.

Idaho totaled just 22 first-half points, a season low.

Trevon Allen had 23 points for the Vandals (5-13, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Damen Thacker added 12 points. Keyshaad Dixon had seven rebounds.

Northern Colorado faces Eastern Washington on the road on Monday. Idaho matches up against Southern Utah at home on Monday.

