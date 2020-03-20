Breaking News
All westbound lanes of I-20 shut down near Longview due to accident
Live Now
KETK’s East Texas Live
Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Northern Colorado promotes Smiley as head basketball coach

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colorado (AP)Steve Smiley has been promoted to head men’s basketball coach at Northern Colorado, replacing Jeff Lindor, who took over at the University of Wyoming.

Athletic director Darren Dunn announced the promotion Thursday night about 48 hours after naming Smiley the interim head coach following Lindor’s departure.

The school plans a virtual press conference on Friday to introduce the 20th head coach in the program’s history.

Lindor went 80-50 in four seasons at Northern Colorado, including three consecutive 20-plus win seasons. Smily joined Lindor’s staff in May of 2016.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar