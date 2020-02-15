Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Northeastern defeats Coll. Of Charleston 65-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Maxime Boursiquot scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Northeastern topped College of Charleston 65-51 on Saturday.

Jordan Roland had 17 points for the Huskies (13-13, 7-7 Colonial Athletic Conference) and Bolden Brace 13.

The game was tied at 33 at the half but Boursiquot had two layups that started an 8-0 surge that put Northeastern up for good at 43-35 with 15:23 to play. Almost exactly two minutes later a Boursiquot dunk started a 17-0 game-breaking run. He had eight points, capping it with a dunk at the 4:42 mark that made it 62-43.

College of Charleston scored 18 points in the second half on 29% shooting, going 1 of 7 from 3-point range after going 6 of 12 in the first half.

Zep Jasper had 10 points for the Cougars (15-12, 9-6). Grant Riller, who averages 22 points to lead the Cougars, had nine points on 4 of 12 shooting.

Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 79-76 on Jan. 16. Northeastern faces Delaware on the road on Thursday. College of Charleston plays UNC Wilmington on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC