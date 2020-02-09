Closings
North Florida tops Florida Gulf Coast 69-60

NCAA Basketball
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 22 points as North Florida topped Florida Gulf Coast 69-60 on Saturday night.

Gandia-Rosa hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and had seven assists. Garrett Sams added 20 points and Carter Hendricksen scored 12 for North Florida (16-10, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Jalen Warren had 18 points for the Eagles (7-19, 4-7). Justus Rainwater, Caleb Cotto and Zach Scott scored 11 points apiece.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. North Florida defeated Florida Gulf Coast 89-74 on Jan. 9. North Florida takes on Jacksonville at home on Thursday. Florida Gulf Coast plays Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday.

