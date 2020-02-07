Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

North Dakota tops Oral Roberts 74-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Marlon Stewart scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota got past Oral Roberts 74-68 on Thursday night.

Kienan Walter had 19 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (11-13, 5-5 Summit League). Gertautas Urbonavicius added 10 points.

Deondre Burns scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-5). Max Abmas added 12 points. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 88-73 on Jan. 11. North Dakota matches up against South Dakota at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC