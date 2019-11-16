North Dakota State beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Jared Samuelson had 15 points as North Dakota State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-70 on Friday night in the Islander Invitational.

Vinnie Shahid had 12 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (3-1). Tyson Ward added 11 points and nine rebounds. Sam Griesel had seven rebounds. NDSU made 12 of 29 (41%) from beyond the arc and posted a 43-31 rebounding advantage.

Jordan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points for the Vaqueros (1-2). Lesley Varner II added 11 points. Javon Levi had nine points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

North Dakota State faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. Texas Rio Grande Valley plays Stony Brook on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories