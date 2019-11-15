Norfolk St. tops The Apprentice School 113-54

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. had a career-high 25 points as Norfolk State hit a school record 20 3-pointers in its 113-54 win over The Apprentice School 113-54 on Thursday night. Jermaine Bishop added 21 points for the Spartans.

Bryant Jr. hit 10 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added six steals.

Devante Carter had 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, for Norfolk State (3-1). Steven Whitley added 14 points and six assists.

The Spartans made 20 of 32 from 3-point range.

Marion Moore had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Builders. Drew Walton added 16 points.

Norfolk State plays Bradley on the road on Tuesday.

