No. 7 Dayton returns home to face Fordham

Dayton’s rise up the national rankings can be partly attributed to its solid play on the road.

The No. 7 Flyers have not lost on the road this season and claimed their 10th straight win by defeating Duquesne on the road on Wednesday.

The Flyers, though, welcome the opportunity to return home to UD Arena, where they will host Fordham in Atlantic 10 action Saturday. The Flyers (19-2, 8-0) are one of the hottest teams in the country. They are off to their best start since 2008-09, and are 8-0 in conference play for the first time since 2003-04.

Dayton, which has reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament just once in the last 36 years, nearly lost a 19-point lead but managed to hang on to defeat Duquesne 73-69 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Guard Jalen Crutcher achieved a personal milestone in the road victory, becoming the 49th player in program history — and first recruited by current coach Anthony Grant — to reach the 1,000-point career mark. Crutcher finished with 18 points to run his career total to 1,016 points. He’s the first player to reach the 1,000-point mark for the Flyers since Darrell Davis in 2018.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin said Crutcher is a key reason for the Flyers’ breakout season. Toppin currently leads the Flyers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Crutcher is second in scoring at 14.9 points, while hitting a team-best 52 3-pointers in 120 attempts.

“He’s amazing,” Toppin said of Crutcher. “He’s the best guard in the county, to me … It means a lot to me because I know it means a lot to him, just where he came from, the school he went to, the neighborhoods he grew up in. I know it means a lot to him.

“Nobody thought he was going to come here and score 1,000 points. He didn’t even think that. So him coming here and doing that is amazing for him and the team.”

Amazing is a good way to describe the Flyers, who have won the past 15 meetings against the Rams.

The Rams (7-13, 1-7) have a tall task attempting to knock off the hot Flyers. Fordham has struggled all season, especially on the road. They have lost seven of their last eight games and won just three games since the start of December. The Rams are coming off a tough 62-55 overtime loss to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Ty Perry paced the Rams with 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, and senior guard Antwon Portley and freshman guard Kyle Rose both chipped in nine points in the loss.

“It’s (going) to be a good challenge,” Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer said of Dayton. “That’s our challenge, and my challenge as a coach. (Wednesday) was our best game we played, against a really talented team.”

