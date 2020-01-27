No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State 66-57

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half.

Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around.

Ionescu was emotional after the game in a TV interview about the death of Kobe Bryant, who had mentored her.

”Everything I do, I do it for him. This season is for him,” she said.

She also had ””Forever 24” and a heart on her shoes.

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost three games in a row.

Oregon scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take its biggest lead at 59-45. Oregon State made a brief run.

An inside basket by Taylor Jones followed by Kat Tudor’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 59-50.But Jaz Shelley’s 3-pointer stopped the Beavers’ momentum.

Oregon State did not get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

The Ducks, who trailed 37-34 at halftime, outscored Oregon State 18-8 in the third quarter to take a 52-45 advantage.

Oregon State struggled to get open looks throughout the second half against the Ducks’ man-to-man defense.

Pivec, who scored 15 points in the first half, picked up her fourth foul at 2:20 of the third quarter with the Ducks leading by two points. Oregon outscored the Beavers 5-0 the remainder of the quarter with Pivec on the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have won five games in a row and with a sweep of Oregon State, along with a rout of Stanford last week, they are in excellent position to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State:. The Beavers were swept in the Civil War and are 0-3 against teams ranked in the Top 10 this season.

UP NEXT

Oregon will be at Utah on Thursday

Oregon State will be Colorado on Thursday