No. 25 South Dakota women beat North Dakota State 80-36

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Ciara Duffy scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 25 South Dakota beat North Dakota 80-36 on Thursday night.

Monica Arens added 18 points, making all seven of her shots including four 3-pointers. Hannah Sjerven chipped in 14 points.

South Dakota (16-2, 5-0 Summit League) led 72-20 after the third quarter and held the Bison to a season-best defensively for the game.

Ryan Cobbins led North Dakota State (3-13, 0-4) with 15 points and was the only Bison player to make more than one field goal. North Dakota State shot 25% from the field. South Dakota made 47.5% from the field.

It was South Dakota’s fifth win in a row since a 73-60 loss to then-No. 5 South Carolina. North Dakota State lost its fourth in a row.

