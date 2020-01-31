No. 24 Penn State looks to continue roll at Nebraska

For Penn State, it is NCAA Tournament or bust this season.

For Nebraska, this season is all about patience and growth.

The No. 24 Nittany Lions can bolster their tournament resume with a road win when they travel to Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday to face the Cornhuskers, who sit near the bottom of the Big Ten.

Nebraska (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) lost to Michigan 79-68 on Tuesday and has dropped six straight while Penn State (15-5, 5-4) has won three straight after beating Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday night.

Penn State’s Lamar Stevens was dominant, scoring 17 points to move into third place on the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring list. The senior also recorded his 800th rebound.

Stevens, Penn State’s unquestioned leader, was given a challenge before the season by coach Pat Chambers. Like Kobe Bryant, Chambers and Stevens are from Philadelphia and Chambers wanted to instill a “Mamba Mentality” in Stevens.

“If (Stevens) goes with that Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba Mentality,’ I think he gets there individually, but then he brings everybody with him,” Chambers told onwardstate.com in October. “Now you got everybody with a ‘Mamba Mentality,’ and that is a tough team to beat.”

After Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Stevens said he’s even more motivated to carry on the “Mamba Mentality.”

“His mentality is something that left an impact on me,” Stevens said. “Just wanting to be great every day, being a leader, and always appreciating and taking advantage of each day.”

Heading into play against the Cornhuskers, Stevens leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game while grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game. Myreon Jones is scoring 13.9 points each outing and Mike Watkins (9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds) carries the load around the basket.

Anything short of an NCAA Tournament bid will be considered disappointing for Chambers and his squad.

First-year Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and Cornhuskers fans have accepted this season as a learning experience.

“I knew there would be some bumps in the road, some highs and lows, which I’m sure we’ll continue to see,” Hoiberg told the Omaha World-Herald. “What I’ve seen is we are going out and competing every day. It is tough when you don’t see results in the win column. … I understand how important development is. I see our young guys getting better.”

One of those young guys is Cam Mack, who leads Nebraska in scoring at 13.6 points per game. In Tuesday’s loss to Michigan, Mack recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. He also made five 3-pointers.

Along with Hoiberg, Mack sees the potential and the light at the end of the tunnel. But a few more wins would be nice, too.

“We should all just buy in together and listen to what Coach Fred is telling us, because he’s a great coach,” Mack said. “I feel like we just need to buy in and listen more.”

Nebraska’s most glaring weakness is lack of size — the Cornhuskers are outrebounded by a shade more than 10 boards per game and their biggest player, Yvan Ouedraogo, is 6-foot-9, 260 pounds.

Despite the disparity in size and experience, Chambers is not looking past Hoiberg and the Huskers.

“We’re in the Big Ten, a lot of basketball to be played,” he said. “We have to take it one game at a time, and we’re going to a really difficult road arena on Saturday night.”

–Field Level Media