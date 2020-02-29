No. 24 Arizona State women beat California 77-54

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Jamie Ruden scored 18 points and Eboni Walker had 11 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 24 Arizona State beat California 77-54 on Friday night.

Ruden made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and the Sun Devils (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12) went 10 of 17 from the arc. The Golden Bears (10-18, 2-15) made 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

Ja’Tavia Tapley added 11 points for Arizona State, which won four of its last five games.

The Sun Devils closed the second quarter on a 19-7 run to lead 35-23. The Bears opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the deficit to eight, but Arizona State responded with 10 straight points and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Cailyn Crocker had 11 points and Evelien Lutje Schipholt added 10 points and seven rebounds for California.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25