No. 23 West Virginia women beat New Mexico 73-60 in Cancun

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CANCUN, Mexico (AP)Kysre Gondrezick scored 17 points, freshman Esmery Martinez had a season-best 15 and No. 23 West Virginia beat New Mexico 73-60 on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

Rochelle Norris added 10 points for the Mountaineers (5-1), who rebounded from an 82-75 loss to Creighton to conclude a portion of the Riviera Division. The Lobos (6-1) had a three-point win over Missouri in their tournament opener.

Gondrezick and Martinez had 10 points apiece in first half as the Mountaineers built a 41-27 halftime lead. Shaiquel McGruder scored four points and Jaedyn De La Cerda added a 3-pointer during an 11-4 surge that pulled the Lobos to 62-55 with six minutes left, but they didn’t get closer.

Gondrezick made three of the Mountaineers’ five 3-pointers. Martinez had a game-high nine rebounds.

McGruder scored 16 points and had eight steals to lead the Lobos, who shot 36% overall and were outrebounded 39-19.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories