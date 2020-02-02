Breaking News
Toll 49 shut down in all directions due to ‘active situation’, no threat to public safety

No. 23 Northwestern women blitz Penn State 82-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece and No. 23 Northwestern took over in the third quarter and cruised to an 82-59 win over Penn State on Sunday.

Abbie Wolf added 15 points and Abi Scheid 13 for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Big Ten Conference, a half-game in front of Maryland.

Trailing 38-37 at halftime, Northwestern (19-3, 9-2) hit all five of its 3-point attempts and 11 of 19 overall to outscore Penn State 29-7 in the third quarter.

Scheid, who had 10 points in the quarter, started the run with a jumper in the paint. Burton followed with a 3-pointer, Scheid contributed a triple and Pulliam closed it with a 3. Just for good measure, Scheid hit a buzzer-beating 3 after a Penn State free throw for a 66-45 lead. The Nittany Lions went 3 of 14 and missed 10 straight shots into the fourth quarter.

Scheid was 3 for 3 from distance after going 6 for 6 two weeks ago when the Wildcats beat Penn State 85-59.

Pulliam led Northwestern with seven rebounds. Burton and Wolf were both 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds. Burton added seven assists and Wolf four, plus three steals and two blocks. Scheid was 5 of 6 as the Wildcats went 7 of 13 from distance and shot 51% overall.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-15, 1-10), which has lost eight straight and 11 of 12, with 16 points and Siyeh Frazier added 15.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories