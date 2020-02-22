No. 23 Missouri State women beat Evansville 76-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Alexa Willard scored 14 points, Abby Hipp added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 23 Missouri State beat Evansville 76-62 on Friday night.

Brice Calip had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (22-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who trailed for the only time when the Aces (3-22, 0-14) scored the opening basket on Lola Bracy’s 3-pointer.

Sydney Wilson and Willard hit back-to-back 3s to make it 6-3 for Missouri State and the Bears led the rest of the way.

The Bears shot just 33% from the field, including 25% from 3-point range, but had 81 field-goal attempts thanks to a 23-4 advantage on the offensive glass. Evansville made 24 of 59 shots.

Abby Feit led the Aces with 17 points and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Bracy added 12 points and A’Niah Griffin scored 10.

