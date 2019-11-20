1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

No. 23 Lady Vols beat Stetson 73-46 to remain unbeaten

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Rennia Davis scored 15 points and Rae Burrell had a double-double as the 23rd-ranked Lady Volunteers rolled to a 73-46 victory over Stetson on Tuesday night.

Burrell had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Jazmine Massengill had 12 and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11.

Tennessee (5-0) never trailed Tuesday in a marked contrast from its matchup with Stetson last season, when the Lady Vols won 65-55 only after erasing a 20-point, second-half deficit.

The Lady Vols broke open a close game by going on a 17-2 spurt midway through the contest. Tennessee scored the last nine points of the second quarter to grab a 39-24 halftime edge and then opened the third period with an 8-2 run.

Day’Neshia Banks scored 21 points for Stetson (2-3). Kennedi Colclough added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Davis and Banks are former high school teammates who helped Jacksonville (Florida) Ribault win three state championships in four years.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories