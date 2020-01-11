No. 22 Texas Tech looks to bounce back vs. No. 17 West Virginia

It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday, when the Red Raiders — fresh off a home loss to No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday — travel to play No. 17 West Virginia in another tough Big 12 Conference dust-up in Morgantown, W. Va.

The Red Raiders’ loss to the Bears snapped Texas Tech’s five-game winning streak as well as the Red Raiders’ 15-game home winning streak.

Jahmi’us Ramsey paced the Red Raiders (10-4, 1-1 in Big 12 play) with 20 points, 14 in the second half against Baylor. Kyler Edwards added 10 points for Texas Tech, which shot just 37 percent overall and missed seven of 12 free throws.

Texas Tech got within 52-50 on a three-point play by Chris Clarke with 29 seconds to play. But Baylor made its free throws down the stretch.

“You have to make a shot late in order to win one of those games coming from behind,” Texas teach coach Chris Beard said. “I liked our poise (Tuesday), playing two or three freshmen at the same time in some cases. We are going to be back in this situation a lot if we are going to have the type of season that we want to have.”

The Bears outrebounded Texas Tech 44-25, had 17 offensive boards to 10 for the Red Raiders and outscored Tech 30-24 in the paint.

“We have an everyday process and we are going to get back to it,” Beard said. “That will start with film then getting back in the gym.”

West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12 play) hosts Tech after a 55-41 win at Oklahoma State on Monday. Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Miles McBride hit for 10 points and Derek Culver added nine points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia, which led by as many as 18 points late.

Monday’s victory marked the first time the Mountaineers had won on the road in Big 12 play since late in the 2017-18 season, and Oklahoma State’s 41 points were the fewest allowed by a WVU team since allowing 40 against Massachusetts on Dec. 20, 1986.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said his young team had a little bit of a hangover following a 60-53 road loss to Kansas on Saturday.

“We were kind of out of it a little bit, I think,” Huggins said. “I think both teams playing Saturday and then turning around and playing Monday, you’re taking about 18- to 21-year-old kids and not grown men who are doing this for a living.”

It will be the Mountaineers’ first home game since Dec. 14; they’ve gone 3-1 on the road since.

The Big 12 fined Huggins $10,000 after he called referees “blind mice” following the win against Oklahoma State.

“What we would all love to see is consistency,” Huggins said on his post-game radio show Monday. “Foul there. Foul here. I understand it’s a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent.”

–Field Level Media