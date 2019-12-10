Breaking News
Warrant: ESD2 employee uploaded child porn while on duty, victims as young as 2

No. 22 Seton Hall loses Mamukelashvili for up to 2 months

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)No. 22 Seton Hall is going to be without junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili for up to two months with a fractured right wrist.

The university announced the extent of his injury Tuesday, two days after he was hurt in a first-half fall in a game at Iowa State.

Mamukelashvili is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 46% from 3-point range. His game had picked up late last month at the Battle 4 Atlantis, where he averaged 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists while making 61% of his shots overall and 60% from long range.

”This is an unfortunate injury for Sandro,” said coach Kevin Willard, whose team is 6-3. ”He was having a great start to the season.”

The Pirates’ next game is at Rutgers (6-3) in the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories