No. 22 LSU seeks 10th straight win against Ole Miss

No. 22 LSU finally won by a comfortable margin.

The Tigers played their first game as a ranked team in 10 weeks on Wednesday night when they defeated visiting Alabama 90-76. It was their ninth consecutive victory but the first in the past seven by more than four points.

One of those narrow victories was an 80-76 triumph at Southeastern Conference foe Ole Miss on Jan. 18. LSU (16-4, 7-0) will host the Rebels (10-10, 1-6) in a rematch Saturday.

“We played well. I thought it was one of our better games of the year,” Tigers coach Will Wade said of his team’s effort against Alabama on Wednesday. “I don’t think the lead ever got below nine in the second half. We did a great job on the offensive glass in the first half. We got enough stops and were able to keep a working margin most of the game.”

LSU opened an 18-point halftime lead as forward Emmitt Williams contributed 17 points and seven rebounds in the first half.

“He made some huge plays at the beginning of the game,” Wade said. “He did a good job of establishing us on the glass and making sure we stayed on the glass and got on the glass. He had some huge baskets for us in the second half.

“He played really, really well. Our team certainly feeds off his energy.”

Williams finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as all five Tigers starters scored in double figures. LSU had a 49-31 rebounding edge.

“I just tell the team to shoot the ball and I try to get it off the glass,” said Williams, who had 17 points and seven rebounds in the first game against the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ near-miss against LSU started a four-game stretch that includes the Rebels’ only SEC victory — 70-60 at Georgia last Saturday — and an 83-82 double-overtime home loss to No. 17 Auburn on Tuesday night.

“Our team is getting better, no question about that,” Rebels coach Kermit Davis said. “We don’t feel like we’re a 1-6 team. We’ve got to do the things at the end of games to win. We’ve been right there in the middle of some games and could’ve been 4-2. That’s just college basketball.”

Breein Tyree returned from a one-game absence due to a back injury to score a career-high 36 points against LSU, but he fouled out of the game against Auburn with 5:15 left in regulation.

The Rebels led by as many as 19 in the second half and held a 63-54 edge when Tyree fouled out.

Auburn went on a 10-1 run to tie the game at 64-64, and each team scored just two more points before going to overtime.

The Rebels fell behind by five points in the first overtime before Devontae Shuler scored the final five points of the period.

Shuler scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Rebels while playing a career-high 48 minutes.

“It was great to see Devontae,” Davis said. “We’ve got to keep fighting. We’ve got another opportunity on Saturday. That’s all you can do is go down there and play.”

