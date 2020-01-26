No. 20 Maryland women beat No. 22 Northwestern 70-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Stephanie Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 20 Maryland defeated 22nd-ranked Northwestern 70-61 Sunday in a duel between Big Ten contenders.

Taylor Mikesell scored 14, and Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson had 13 points apiece for the Terrapins, who took charge with a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats closed to 48-46.

The game was a rematch of a Dec. 31 meeting in which the Wildcats rolled to an 81-58 victory. Maryland was 8-0 against Northwestern before this season.

Lindsey Pulliam scored 20 for the Wildcats (17-2, 7-2), who came in with a five-game winning streak and a share of first place with Iowa, which faced Michigan State later Sunday.

The Terrapins (16-4, 7-2) have won five straight since losing at Iowa on Jan. 9.

Maryland forward Shakira Austin left with a left ankle injury late in the first quarter and did not return. The 6-foot-5 Austin ranks second on the team in scoring and rebounding and leads in blocked shots.

The injury occurred with the Terps up 17-11, but Maryland scored only 10 points in the second quarter and trailed 30-27 at halftime.

The Terrapins bounced back in the third quarter, holding Northwestern without a field goal for nearly five minutes during a 12-1 run that made it 48-39.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories