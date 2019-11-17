Breaking News
Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

No. 17 Miami women pull away late from IUPUI 74-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Endia Banks scored 23 points, Beatrice Mompremier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 17 Miami used a late 12-0 run to fend off IUPUI 74-65 on Sunday.

Mykea Gray saved the Hurricanes, scoring all 16 of her points in the fourth quarter.

A disastrous third quarter saw the Hurricanes (3-0) lose a 12-point lead to fall behind 49-46 after being outscored 24-9 by the Jaguars. Gray kept Miami in it with nine straight points, including a four-point play and a three-point play on consecutive possessions. The last jumper put Miami up for good 57-56 and Mompremier followed with two free throws.

Macee Williams’ basket at the 5:14 made it a one-point game but the Jags missed their next four shots and had four turnovers, three in the backcourt. Miami turned that into a 12-0 run with Mompremier scoring the first six points and last two and Gray the other four. Williams ended the drought at the 1:07 mark.

Williams led the Jaguars (2-1) with 17 points, Natalie Andersen had 15 and Holly Hoopingamer 14.

IUPUI had seven of its 23 turnovers in the fourth quarter when Miami was 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 from the foul line. The Hurricanes finished 19 of 22 from the line, the Jags 5 of 6.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories