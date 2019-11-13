Breaking News
No. 17 Miami women beat North Florida 78-55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Beatrice Mompremier and Kelsey Marshall each scored 16 points and No. 17 Miami beat North Florida 78-55 on Wednesday.

Marshall scored 10 of Miami’s 25 first-quarter points for an 11-point lead. The Hurricanes led 34-26 at halftime and outscored North Florida 22-11 in the third quarter before adding another 22 points in the fourth to seal it.

Miami (2-0), which was coming off an 83-68 season-opening win against Jackson State, got 32 points off its bench. The Hurricanes will play IUPUI and North Carolina A&T before their first test of the season against No. 7 Oregon State on November 29.

Alexis Gordon led North Florida (1-2) with 13 points and Janesha Green added 10.

It was a coaching reunion as Miami coach Katie Meier faced her former assistant coach and current North Florida coach Darrick Gibbs.

