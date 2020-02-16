Breaking News
No. 17 Iowa women run home streak to 34, top Badgers 97-71

NCAA Basketball
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points and No. 17 Iowa ran its winning streak at home to 34 with a 97-71 win over Wisconsin on Sunday.

McKenna Warnock added 20 points and Monika Czinano 19 on a combined 14-of-19 shooting for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten Conference), who won the first matchup 85-78 last month.

Makenzie Meyer added 13 points for Iowa, which shot 55% (34 of 62) to bounce back from a 93-59 loss at Maryland in a showdown for first place.

Imani Lewis scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Wisconsin (11-15, 3-12), which has lost 22 straight in the series. The Badgers only shot 34% (25 of 74).

Iowa was 10 of 17 in the first quarter, when they had a 12-2 run, and Wisconsin 5 of 19 to fall behind 28-16. The Hawkeyes led 51-38 at the half and 74-58 entering the fourth quarter, when they closed it out scoring the last 12 points.

