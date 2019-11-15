No. 16 Michigan State women hold off No. 15 Notre Dame 72-69

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP)Nia Clouden scored a career-high 28 points and No. 16 Michigan State held off No. 15 Notre Dame’s late rally for a 72-69 victory on Thursday night.

Clouden made four 3-pointers and was 9 of 21 from the field. Taryn McCutheon added 12 points for Michigan State (3-0).

Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert scored 19 points apiece to lead Notre Dame (2-2), which has lost two straight games.

The Irish rallied from a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter, using a 15-5 run to pull to 58-57 with 5:30 to play. Victoria Gaines made a layup and Tory Ozment added a 3 and to stretch the Spartans’ lead to 63-57 with about three minutes remaining in the game.

Brunelle’s 3-pointer got the Irish within 70-69 with 10 seconds left, but McCutcheon made a pair of free throws to seal it for the Spartans.

