No. 16 Gonzaga women beat San Francisco 69-46

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Katie Campbell scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Gonzaga beat San Francisco 69-46 for its 16th straight win on Saturday.

Jessie Loera added 11 points and Jenn Wirth and LeeAnne Wirth each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (18-1, 7-0 West Coast Conference).

Gonzaga made 23 of 41 from the field (56%), including 10 of 19 from 3-point range (53%). Loera was 3 of 4 from the arc.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good near the midpoint of the first quarter and led by double digits after Jill Townsend’s jumper made it 42-32 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Gonzaga had its largest lead at 68-43 with 2:48 left in the game.

Lucie Hoskova scored 15 points to lead the Dons (7-12, 0-7), who lost their seventh in a row. Kia Vaalavirta and Mikayla Williams added 11 points each. Vaalavirta made all three of her 3-point attempts.

