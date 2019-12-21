No. 16 DePaul women hold off Loyola Chicago 83-76

CHICAGO (AP)Chante Stonewall had 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help No. 16 DePaul hand Loyola Chicago its first loss of the season 83-76 on Friday night.

DePaul took the lead for good at 74-72 on Sonya Morris’ 3-pointer with 3:07 left in the game. That sparked a 10-1 run capped by Lexi Held’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left for an 81-74 lead. Morris finished with 17 points and Held scored 11. Kelly Campbell added 11 points and Dee Bekelja 10.

Bekelja made back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minute and the Blue Demons (10-2) never trailed in the first 34 minutes, leading by as much as 14 in the second quarter.

The Ramblers (9-1) rallied and took their first lead at 68-67 on the second of Jala Johnson’s back-to-back 3-pointers with 5:30 left in the game.

Johnson finished with 14 points, and Abby O’Connor and Allison Day scored 16 each for Loyola Chicago.

