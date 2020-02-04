No. 13 Maryland women cruise by Michigan State 94-53

Live Now
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Ashley Owusu had 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Taylor Mikesell added 21 points and No. 13 Maryland beat Michigan State 94-53 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

Maryland jumped out to a 24-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it with a 15-0 run in the second quarter for a 45-20 lead as Michigan State went five-plus minutes without a point. Maryland opened the third with 20 points in the first five minutes for a 39-point lead.

Kaila Charles had 17 points, Shakira Austin, returning from injury, added 13 for Maryland (18-4, 10-2), which moved into a first-place tie with Iowa and Northwestern atop the standings. Maryland shot 61% from the field, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (11-11, 4-7) with 17 points. Taryn McCutcheon, No. 24 on MSU’s career scoring list, went to the floor holding her left ankle and was helped off with 3:58 remaining in the third.

