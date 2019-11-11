No. 13 Kentucky women pull away from Middle Tennessee 67-52.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Amanda Paschal scored 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky scored the first 13 points of the second half en route to a 67-52 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday.

Clinging to a 22-18 lead at the half, the Wildcats harassed the Blue Raiders into five turnovers early in the third quarter. Five different players scored for Kentucky (2-0) before Middle Tennessee ended the drought at the 6:48 mark.

The Wildcats had a 31-18 advantage in the third quarter, making 13 of 20 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Sabrina Haines added 12 points and Ogechi Anyagaligo 10 for the Wildcats.

Anastasia Hayes led the Blue Raiders (1-1) with 22.

Kentucky finished 7 of 21 from 3-point range while Middle Tennessee went 1 of 12. The Wildcats turned 20 Middle Tennessee turnovers into 22 points.

