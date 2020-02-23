New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Jabari Rice had 20 points as New Mexico State won its 16th straight game and clinced the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship, getting past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-62 on Saturday night.

Terrell Brown had 18 points for New Mexico State (22-6, 13-0). Ivan Aurrecoechea added 10 rebounds.

Lesley Varner II had 23 points for the Vaqueros (12-15, 7-6), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Javon Levi added 13 points and 11 assists.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. New Mexico State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-62 on Jan. 25. New Mexico State plays Grand Canyon on the road on Thursday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Thursday.

