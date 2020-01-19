New Mexico St. beats Seattle 75-67, stays undefeated in WAC

SEATTLE (AP)Ivan Aurrecoechea had 19 points and 11 rebounds and New Mexico State beat Seattle 75-67 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in the Western Athletic Conference.

The game was tied 59-59 with 4:48 to play before Aurrecoechea converted a three-point play and Johnny McCants added a dunk and the Aggies led 64-59. Seattle pulled to 69-67 with 1:50 left but missed its last four shots.

Jabari Rice had four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico State (14-6, 5-0), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Trevelin Queen added 10 points for the Aggies.

Terrell Brown scored 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead Seattle (10-10, 3-2). Delante Jones added 11 points and Morgan Means had 10.

New Mexico State plays at Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. Seattle travels to Grand Canyon on Thursday.

