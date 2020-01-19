Nelson propels American to 81-69 victory over Holy Cross

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Sa’eed Nelson tossed in 21 points and American beat Holy Cross 81-69 on Saturday.

Nelson buried 10 of 15 shots from the floor for the Eagles (8-9, 4-2 Patriot League) and added five assists. Mark Gasperini and Stacy Beckton Jr. both scored 13 apiece as American shot 61.5% from the floor (32 of 52) and made half of its eight 3-point tries.

Freshman Joe Pridgen had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Crusaders (2-17, 1-5), who have now lost four straight games. It was the first double-double of Pridgen’s career. Matt Faw added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Austin Butler scored 15.

Holy Cross shot 48% overall but made just 4 of 15 from distance (27%). The Crusaders won the rebound battle 30-19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories