NCAA gives NC State new deadline to respond to allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)The NCAA has given North Carolina State a new deadline of Dec. 9 to respond to a notice of allegations of violations in its men’s basketball program.

School spokesman Fred Demarest said the school received its new deadline Thursday.

The original deadline of Oct. 7 was changed because the NCAA in September suspended its deadlines for schools to respond to charges in the wake of college basketball’s corruption scandal.

After N.C. State files its response, the NCAA will then have 60 days to respond.

The NCAA charged N.C. State in July with four violations, including potential top-level counts against former coach Mark Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early tied to guard Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season for the Wolfpack before leaving for the NBA.

