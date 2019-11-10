NC State gives coach Moore 700th career win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Elissa Cunane scored 18 points and No. 14 North Carolina State cruised to an 80-40 win over UNC Wilmington on Sunday, giving Wolfpack coach Wes Moore his 700th career victory.

Moore, 700-227, began his coaching career at Maryville College (Tennessee) in 1987. He was a North Carolina State assistant after that before going to Francis Marion (South Carolina) and Tennessee Chattanooga. Moore took over the Wolfpack in 2013 and is 142-58. He is the 11th active coach and 22nd Division I coach overall to reach the 700-win milestone. His only losing season was his first at Chattanooga.

An early 10-0 run, powered by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Jakia Brown-Turner, put the Wolfpack (2-0) up for good. They led 23-12 after one quarter and outscored the Seahawks (0-2) 24-6 in the second quarter, despite missing their first seven shots. Wilmington was just 2 for 15 in the second quarter to trail 47-18.

Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones scored 11 points apiece. Jones and Cunane had nine rebounds apiece and freshman Jada Boyd had 10.

GiGi Smith led the Seahawks with 17 points.

—-

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories