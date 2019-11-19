NAIA Montana Tech shocks Montana 74-72

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Sindou Diallo scored 24 points and NAIA member Montana Tech shocked defending Big Sky Conference champion Montana 74-72 on Monday night.

It was the first lost to a non-Division I team in 11 games under coach Travis DeCuire, their first since losing at D-II Alaska Anchorage early in the 2002-03 season and the first loss at home since the 1980-81 season.

With just over a minute to play, Troy Owens Jr. hit a 3-pointer to pull the Orediggers, playing the game as an exhibition, with one. After a miss by the Grizzlies, Taylor England hit a long 2-pointer for a 73-72 lead with 24 seconds to go. The Grizzlies had a turnover, Montana Tech made one of two from the line with 7.9 seconds to go and Sayeed Pridgett’s shot at the buzzer went off the rim.

Montana Tech won for the 12th time against 47 losses in a series that dates back to the 1907-08 season. The last win, following 12 losses, was in the 1947-48 season.

Kendal Manuel scored 25 points for the Grizzlies (1-3). Pridgett and Kyle Owens both added 14 points.

In the previous 10 wins over non-D-I schools under DeCuire, the Grizzlies averaged 76.6 points on offense and held opponents to 55.1 points.

—

