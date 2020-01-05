Muszynski’s 25 points, 16 boards lifts Belmont to 87-55 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski scored 25 points, grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Belmont routed Eastern Illinois 87-55 on Saturday for its first conference win.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore hit 10 of 13 shots, added five assists and had zero turnovers in 28 minutes for the Bruins (10-5, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Tyler Scanlon added 17 points and four assists for Belmont, Adam Kunkel scored 13 points as the Bruins shot 50% for the game (33-for-66), making 13 from behind the arc.

Josiah Wallace led the Panthers (7-7, 0-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. George Dixon added eight points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

Mack Smith, the Panthers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, scored six on 1-for-7 shooting.

Belmont ended the game on a 22-5 run over the last eight minutes.

Belmont faces Southeast Missouri on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois matches up against Eastern Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

