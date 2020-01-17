Muszynski guides Belmont past Eastern Kentucky 87-56

NCAA Basketball
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski posted 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Belmont cruised past Eastern Kentucky 87-56 on Thursday night.

Muszynski made 7 of 9 shots from the floor for the Bruins (13-5, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who shot 47% overall but just 28% from 3-point range (8 of 29). Seth Adelsperger and Adam Kunkel scored 12 apiece. Grayson Murphy grabbed 10 rebounds as Belmont won its fourth straight game.

Jomaru Brown hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and scored 25 to pace the Colonels (6-12, 3-2). He had four assists but also seven of Eastern Kentucky’s 10 turnovers. Tre King added 10 points.

EKU shot 31% overall, 27% from distance (9 of 33) and made only 7 of 15 foul shots (47%).

