Morgan St. clips Coppin St. in 50-48 win

BALTIMORE (AP)Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. made all three of his 3-point shot attempts, the last one with four seconds left, and Morgan State beat Coppin State 50-48 on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton made two free throws with 23 seconds left to give the Eagles a 48-47 lead before Morgan State called timeout setting up Devonish-Prince’s game winner.

Stanley Davis led the Bears (10-12, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Devonish-Prince scored 11 points. David Syfax Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.

Andrew Robinson led Coppin State with 12 points while Brendan Medley-Bacon pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds – seven on the offensive end. His rebound effort matched single-game high totals set this season by George Washington’s Arnaldo Toro Barea and Hasahn French of Saint Louis entering Saturday’s games. Medley-Bacon was named the MEAC’s Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.

