Morgan lifts E. Michigan past Northeastern 60-55

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Noah Morgan had 19 points as Eastern Michigan edged Northeastern 60-55 on Tuesday night.

Yeikson Montero had 12 points for the Eagles (9-1), including the clinching free throws with six seconds to go. Ty Groce added 10 points.

Jordan Roland’s two free throws with 1:02 to play pulled the Huskies within 58-55 with 1:02 to go and after a miss by the Eagles, Tyson Walker grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed 3-pointer by Maxime Boursiquot. Walker missed the putback in the lane and Montero grabbed the rebound.

Roland had 12 points for the Huskies (5-6). Boursiquot added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

