Monyyong keys Little Rock win against Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Ruot Monyyonng scored a career-high 21 points and collected 12 rebounds and Little Rock rallied to beat Louisiana Lafayette 69-66 on Saturday.

Trailing 29-27, Kristian Lafayette made a 3-pointer with 3:21 left before halftime, and over the next seven minutes, the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored Little Rock 23-8. Johnson’s jumper made it 50-37 with 17:16 remaining.

Little Rock (8-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) responded with a 19-5 run in which Monyyong scored with a dunk, a layup and a pair of jump shots and Little Rock led 56-55. The lead changed hands five times in a four-minute span before Markquis Nowell’s 3 with 56 seconds left made it 65-63 and the Trojans led the rest of the way. Cedric Russell’s 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired.

Kamani Johnson score 19 points for Little Rock and Ben Coupet Jr. added 11.

Jalen Johnson tied a career-high 26 points and Russel scored 11 for Louisiana (5-7, 0-2).

