Mitchell lifts Texas A&M over Arkansas 77-69

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Wendell Mitchell had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Texas A&M got past Arkansas 77-69 on Saturday. Josh Nebo added 20 points for the Aggies. Nebo also had seven rebounds.

Quenton Jackson had 14 points for Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). Emanuel Miller added 10 rebounds.

Mason Jones had 30 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 7-11). Isaiah Joe added 22 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 10 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Razorbacks with the win. Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 69-59 on Jan. 4.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com