Mitchell lifts South Alabama past Georgia Southern 79-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Trhae Mitchell scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and South Alabama defeated Georgia Southern 79-69 on Saturday.

Andre Fox added 14 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama (13-11, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference) and Chad Lott and Josh Ajayi scored 13 points apiece.

South Alabama shot 55% in the first half but Georgia Southern forged a tie at 41 by making 8 of 17 3-pointers.

The Jaguars didn’t take control until pulling away from a tie at 60 with 7:10 to play with a 10-0 run.

Quan Jackson scored a season-high 23 points for the Eagles (13-10, 7-5), going 5 of 7 behind the arc. Ike Smith added 23 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Crawley grabbed 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories