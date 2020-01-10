Severe Weather Tools

Live Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the East Texas Storm Team App

Power Outages

power outages mgn

Minlend scores 25, San Francisco tops Santa Clara 80-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Charles Minlend scored a career-high 25 points, Josh Kunen had a double-double and San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 80-61 on Thursday night.

Kunen had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Dons (12-6, 1-2 West Coast Conference) and Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Ratinho scored 11 points.

San Francisco blocked 12 shots and shot 53% while holding the Broncos to 33% shooting.

Santa Clara scored 23 first-half points, a season low for the tea, and was outrebounded 45-26.

DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for the Broncos (14-3, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to end. Trey Wertz added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories