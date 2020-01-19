Minlend carries San Francisco past Loyola Marymount 61-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Charles Minlend registered 19 points, Jordan Ratinho set the career 3-point record and San Francisco topped Loyola Marymount 61-53 on Saturday.

Ratinho, who scored eight points, hit his only 3 of the game with 12 1/3 minutes left to break at tie with Ali Thomas (1997-00). More importantly Ratinho’s 237th triple capped a little 5-0 spurt that gave the Dons the lead for good at 36-32.

Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points for San Francisco (14-6, 3-2 West Coast Conference) and Taavi Jurkatamm added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Eli Scott scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions (7-12, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. It was Scott’s 11th career double-double.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

