1  of  2
Breaking News
6K passengers held on cruise ship off of Italy over potential coronavirus case Tyler Lee set to hire state-championship winning coach to lead football team

Miller scores 23, UNC Greensboro tops Western Carolina 72-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Miller had 23 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 72-58 on Wednesday night.

Kyrin Galloway had 15 points and three blocks for UNC Greensboro (17-5, 7-2 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. James Dickey added 12 rebounds.

Western Carolina scored 18 points in the second half, missing 11 3-pointers and making only six field goals. UNC Greensboro outscored the Catamounts by 15 points in the second half despite 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point distance and 37% shooting overall.

Carlos Dotson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Catamounts (13-7, 5-4). Mason Faulkner added six assists.

UNC Greensboro plays at East Tennessee State on Saturday. Western Carolina plays at Chattanooga on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories