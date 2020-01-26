Merrill scores 28 to carry Utah St. over Colorado St. 77-61

NCAA Basketball
LOGAN, Utah (AP)Sam Merrill knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead Utah State to a 77-51 win over Colorado State 77-61 on Saturday night, ending the Rams’ five-game winning streak.

Justin Bean had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (16-6, 5-4 Mountain West Conference) and Neemias Queta added 10 points, five assists and three blocks.

Utah State, up 31-28 at halftime, shot 68% (17 for 25) in the second half and finished at 59% for the game.

Adam Thistlewood and Nico Carvacho scored 14 points apiece for the Rams (14-8, 5-4) with Carvacho grabbing nine rebounds.

The Rams shot 37%.

