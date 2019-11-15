Mendy, Williams carry Robert Morris over Howard 85-65

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Yannis Mendy and Josh Williams scored 14 points apiece as Robert Morris routed Howard 85-65 on Friday in the Men Against Breast Cancer (MABC) Invitational.

Mendy made his first six shots from the floor and finished 7 of 8 for a career high in points. Dante Treacy added 13 points for the Colonials, while DJ Russell and Charles Bain each had 10.

Robert Morris used a 20-6 spurt in the first half to build a 32-18 lead.

Charles Williams had 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting for the Bison (0-4). Kyle Foster added 15 points.

Both teams take on Toledo the next time they take the floor. Robert Morris (1-3) will play the Rockets on Saturday, while Howard plays on Sunday.

