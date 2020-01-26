Melton scores career-high 27, Florida A&M tops Howard 87-83

WASHINGTON (AP)Rod Melton Jr. matched his career high with 27 points as Florida A&M defeated Howard 87-83 on Saturday.

DJ Jones had 12 points for Florida A&M (6-12, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Nasir Core added 12 points. MJ Randolph had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Florida A&M led 47-35 at halftime but Howard made a strong push and led 58-51 with 13:54 remaining. Melton hit a jumper for 65-63 FAMU lead near the eight minute mark and the Rattlers did not trail again.

Charles Williams had 21 points for the Bison (2-19, 0-6), whose losing streak reached nine games. Nate Garvey added 16 points. Wayne Bristol Jr. had 13 points.

Florida A&M plays at Norfolk State on Monday. Howard also plays on Monday, at Coppin State.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com