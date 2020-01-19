Meeks’ double-double helps Bucknell past Lehigh 72-56

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)John Meeks had 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to lead Bucknell to a 72-56 win over Lehigh on Saturday night.

Avi Toomer and Bruce Moore had 15 points apiece and Jimmy Sotos 12 for Bucknell (8-11, 4-2 Patriot League).

The Bison built a 17-8 lead before Lehigh closed within five on two occasions (19-14 and 22-17), but Bucknell outscored the Mountain Hawks 16-6 in the last 51/2 minutes of the first half and led 38-23 at the break. Evan Taylor’s 3-pointer with 5:51 left reduced the deficit to 53-48 but Lehigh couldn’t get closer.

Jeameril Wilson had 16 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-13, 2-4). Jordan Cohen added 11 points and Taylor 10.

Bucknell plays Colgate on the road on Monday. Lehigh plays Holy Cross on the road on Wednesday.

