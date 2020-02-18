Closings
Md.-Eastern Shore defeats Florida A&M 81-71

NCAA Basketball
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Da’Shawn Phillip scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Florida A&M 81-71 on Monday night.

Ahmad Frost made eight of the Hawks’ season-high 20 assists and had two steals and scored seven points. Canaan Bartley added five assists.

Glen Anderson scored 13 points and AJ Cheeseman had 12 for the Hawks (5-21, 4-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Maryland Eastern Shore totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Rod Melton Jr. scored 24 points with four assists and four steals for the Rattlers (10-14, 8-5), who saw their four-game win streak end. MJ Randolph tied his career high with 21 points and Bryce Moragne had nine.

Maryland Eastern Shore plays NC Central on the road on Saturday. Florida A&M takes on Norfolk State at home on Saturday.

