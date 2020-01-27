McMillan, Freeman-Liberty help Valpo beat Evansville 67-65

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Mileek McMillan scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, Javon Freeman-Liberty made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 29 seconds, and Valparaiso held on to beat Evansville 67-65 on Sunday night.

Freeman-Liberty and Daniel Sackey finished with 12 points apiece for Valpo (11-10, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Crusaders, who never trailed, led by as many as 18 points in the first half and took a 13-point lead into the break. A layup by Sackey made it 61-51 with four minutes to play but Evansville’s Sam Cunliffe answered with a three-point play to spark a 10-2 run capped when he made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Aces within two with 1:08 remaining but they got no closer.

Cunliffe led Evansville (9-12, 0-8) with 16 points. K.J. Riley and Jawaun Newton each scored 12 and Noah Frederking added 11 points.

The Aces have lost eight games in a row.

